Girl, 15, reported missing from Scottsdale

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Friday from the Sottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Shermara Banks was last seen near the 4500 block of West 79th Place, according to Chicago police. She is known to frequent the area near the 7900 block of South Lawndale in the neighboring Ashburn neighborhood.

Banks is described as a 5-foot-4, 120-pound black girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.