Girl, 15, reported missing from South Shore

A 15-year-old girl went missing Sunday from the South Shore neighborhood.

Kelis Hibbler was last seen near the 7400 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Hibbler is described as a 5-foot-2, 145-pound black girl with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said.

The alert said Hibbler may be with friends at the Parkway Gardens Homes in the 6400 block of South Calumet.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.