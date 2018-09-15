Girl, 15, reported missing from South Chicago

A 15-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday morning from the South Chicago neighborhood.

Jada Jones was last seen about 7 p.m. Thursday leaving her home in the 2900 block of East 87th Street, according to a statement from Chicago police. She was wearing a pink jacket, blue Chicago Vocational High School shirt, black jeans and light blue gym shoes.

Jones was described as a 5-foot-6, 125-pound black girl with brown eyes, black hair with red braids and a light complexion, according to police.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.