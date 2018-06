Girl, 15, shot in Bronzeville

A 15-year-old girl Wass shot Monday evening in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

The girl was shot in the arm at 6:04 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Indiana, according to Chicago Police.

She showed up at Mercy Hospital, police said. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.

The girl and her parents declined to be interviewed by investigators, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.