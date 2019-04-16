Girl, 16, attacked with knife in suburban forest preserve

A teenage girl was attacked with a knife Tuesday in a west suburban forest preserve.

The 16-year-old was on a trail in the Timber Ridge Forest Preserve in Winfield when a man approached and scraped her with a knife, according to Tony Martinez, spokesman for the DuPage Forest Preserve police.

It was unclear why the incident escalated, Martinez said. The girl was a frequent visitor of the park.

She was taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield for treatment of superficial, minor wounds, Martinez said.

No arrests have been made in the case, Martinez said. The suspect was described as a white man in his 40s with medium-length brown hair. He was wearing a blue jeans and jacket.

The attacked happened about 5 p.m. on a trail near Timber Lake and County Farm Road, Martinez said.

Anyone with tips was asked to call DuPage Forest Preserve police at (630) 933-7240.