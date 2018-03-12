Boy, 16, dies after being ejected from SUV in Schaumburg

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a crash Sunday night in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Graham W. Fath, of unincorporated Schaumburg, was driving a 2010 Subaru Outback east at 8:47 p.m. in the 1400 block of Wiley Road when the SUV crossed into the westbound lane, left the roadway and struck a pole, according to Schaumburg police. Fath was then ejected from the Outback.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no other injuries were reported, police said.

The Subaru caught after the crash, police said. The fire was put out by members of the Schaumburg Fire Department.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.