Missing Jefferson Park girl, 16, last seen in Edgewater

Anisa Kornafel was last seen Wednesday in Edgewater on the North Side. | Chicago police

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side.

Anisa Kornafel was last seen Wednesday near the intersection of Granville Avenue and Broadway Street, according to Chicago police.

She was described as a 4-foot-11, 120 pound girl with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Kornafel was last seen in Edgewater, but police said she was originally missing from the Jefferson Park neighborhood near the intersection of Melvina and Foster avenues.

Anyone who knows Kornafel was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.