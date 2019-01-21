Girl, 16, missing from Back of the Yards

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday from the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Lakenya Siler was last seen in the 5300 block of South Hermitage, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Siler was described as a 5-foot-4, 147-pound African American girl with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a light brown jacket with “Pink” written on the back and gray boots.

Anyone with information about her was asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.