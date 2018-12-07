Girl, 16, missing from Belmont Central

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing from the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Sontay Maeli was last seen Nov. 27 in the area of North Menard Avenue and West Diversey Avenue, according to a missing person’s alert from Chicago police.

Maeli was described as a 4-foot-11, 115-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She is known to frequent the 4600 block of West Diversey in the Kelvin Park neighborhood.

Anyone with information on Maeli’s whereabouts was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.