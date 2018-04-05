Girl, 16, missing from Humboldt Park

Genesis Ricketts, 16, has been missing since Wednesday from the 1000 block of North Drake | Chicago Police

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing from the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Genesis Ricketts has been missing since Wednesday from the 1000 block of North Drake, Chicago Police said.

Ricketts is described as a 5-foot-3 hispanic girl weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray leggings, a black sweater and black and red Jordan shoes, police said.

She has previously suffered from depression and anxiety, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area North Special Victims Unit (312) 744-8266.