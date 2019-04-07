Girl, 16, missing from Kenwood

Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from the Kenwood area on the South Side.

Sara Dawson was last seen April 3 in the 1100 block of East 47th Street, according to a missing person alert released by Chicago police.

She was described as a 5-foot-4, 150-pound black girl with brown eyes, brown hair, and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a green jacket with fur around the collar and either blue jeans or black pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.