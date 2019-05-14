Girl, 16, missing from Northwest Side

A 16-year-old girl went missing last week from the Northwest Side near the Belmont Gardens and Logan Square communities.

Leidy Calderon-Rojas was last seen May 6 in the area of Diversey Avenue and Pulaski Road, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. She may be near the 4200 block of South Francisco Avenue in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Calderon-Rojas is a 5-foot-2, 114-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about Calderon-Rojas’ whereabouts is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.