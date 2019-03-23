Girl, 16, missing from South Loop

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday from the South Loop.

Sara Dawson is missing from the 2100 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Dawson, who also goes by the nicknames “Alex,” “Lex D” and “Say Say,” is described as a 5-foot-5, 140-pound black girl with brown eyes, dark brown hair and a medium complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a white polo shirt with torn, stone-washed blue jeans and black gym shoes with white soles, police said. She may be carrying a black backpack with “PINK” written on it in white letters. She may also have a slight limp.

Dawson has been known to frequent areas near Roosevelt and Wabash, 35th and State or Garfield Boulevard near the Garfield Red Line station, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.