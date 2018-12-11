Girl, 16, missing from Uptown for 2 weeks

A 16-year-old girl has been missing for two weeks from the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

Shantell Belk, 16, was last seen Nov. 27 and has been reported missing from the 4400 block of North Magnolia, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Belk was described as a 5-foot-3, 96-pound black girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with black graphics, light blue jeans and gray and white Air Jordan gym shoes.

She has been known to frequent the area near 71st and Halsted, police said.

Anyone with information about her was asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.