Girl, 16, missing from Washington Park

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing from the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Chamonika Miller was last seen on Tuesday in the 5200 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago Police said.

Miller is described as a 5-foot-2 black girl weighing 180 pounds with glasses. She was last seen wearing a pink hat, a beige jacket, purple jeans and beige shoes, police said.

She is known to frequent the areas of West 57th Street and South Aberdeen Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood and 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.