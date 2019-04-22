Girl, 16, missing from Woodlawn

Police are asking the community for help finding a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Woodlawn on the South Side.

Fatinah Asad was last seen April 17 in the 6400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Police described Asad as 4-foot-11 and weighing 100-pounds with a medium brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes. She was last ween wearing a jacket with a black crop top, blue jeans and multi-colored Jordan gym shoes.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.