Girl, 16, reported missing from Archer Heights

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Tuesday from the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Natalia Isarve was last seen on Friday and was missing from the 4600 block of South Springfield, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Isarve was described as a 5-foot-9, 120-pound Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a mustard-yellow hat, black jacket, blue button-down shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Isarve may be carrying a black Herschel-brand backpack, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.