Girl, 16, reported missing from Back of the Yards

Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Stephanie Luna was last seen Friday in the 5100 block of South Wood, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Luna is descried as a 4-foot-11, 120-pound Hispanic girl with red hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas sandals and a black and gray backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.