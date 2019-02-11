Girl, 16, reported missing from Gresham

Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday from the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

Taliyah Strong was last seen in the 8000 block of South Marshfield, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Strong is described as a 5-foot-7, 175-pound black girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a purple Columbia jacket, a blue collared shirt, blue jeans, peach-colored Nike shoes and a gray and black polka dot bag.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.