Girl, 16, reported missing from Montclare

Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday from the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Annelise Ortega was last seen near the intersection of Fullerton and Grand, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Ortega is described as a 5-foot-6, 180-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

She may have traveled to downstate Belleville, police said.