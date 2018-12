Girl, 16, reported missing from Palos Hills: police

A 16-year-old girl went missing last week in southwest suburban Palos Hills, police said.

Isis Zavala was last seen at 9 p.m. on Dec. 14 inside Palos Hills, according to the suburb’s police. Her cell phone was turned off, and she was known to visit friends at Tinley Park and Hickory Hills.

Zavala was described as a 120-pound, 4-foot-1 Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information was asked to call Palos Hills police at (708) 598-2992.