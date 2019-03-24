Girl, 16, reported missing from Rogers Park

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Rogers Park on the North Side.

Jasmine Szontagh was last seen Saturday in the 6900 block of North Ashland Boulevard, according to the missing person alert from Chicago police.

She was described as a 5-foot-4, 110 pound black girl with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. Szontagh was wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and red and white Air Jordan shoes when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about Szontagh’s location is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8622.