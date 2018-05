Girl, 16, shot while sitting in parked car in West Rogers Park

A 16-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

At 6:27 p.m., the girl was sitting in the driver’s side of parked car in the 2100 block of West Touhy when she heard gunfire and realized she’d been shot in her thigh, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken in good condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.