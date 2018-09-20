Two people were wounded — one critically — from a drive-by shooting Thursday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 9:45 p.m., someone in a dark Ford sports-utility vehicle fired shots that struck a girl, 17, and a man, 21, in the 400 block of North Hamlin, according to Chicago police.

The girl was sitting inside a parked vehicle when a bullet grazed her left arm, police said. She was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

Two people were shot in the 400 block of Hamlin by someone in a dark sports-utility vehicle. | Photo by Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times

The man was shot in the back while standing on a sidewalk, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The shooting unfolded about half a mile from the Garfield Park Conservatory, on a residential street.

Area North detectives were investigating.