Girl, 17, and man, 21, wounded in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting

Two people were shot in the 400 block of Hamlin by someone in a dark sports-utility vehicle. | Photo by Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times

Two people were wounded — one critically — from a drive-by shooting Thursday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 9:45 p.m., someone in a dark Ford sports-utility vehicle fired shots that struck a girl, 17, and a man, 21, in the 400 block of North Hamlin, according to Chicago police.

The girl was sitting inside a parked vehicle when a bullet grazed her left arm, police said. She was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

The man was shot in the back while standing on a sidewalk, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The shooting unfolded about half a mile from the Garfield Park Conservatory, on a residential street.

Area North detectives were investigating.