Girl, 17, injured when crash forces car into Glenview bus stop

A 17-year-old girl was injured when a crash sent a car into a bus stop Saturday morning in north suburban Glenview.

A car heading eastbound hit a second car about 7:10 a.m. on Golf Road near Washington Street in unincorporated Glenview, according to Cook County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.

The crash forced the second car onto the sidewalk and into a bus stop, where it hit the 17-year-old girl, Ansari said. The girl was taken to a hospital and her condition was stabilized.

The driver of the first vehicle was taken into custody, according to Ansari. Further details were not immediately available as the investigation continued Saturday afternoon.