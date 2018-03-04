Girl, 17, missing from West Humboldt Park

Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl reported missing from the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Raneisha Morens was last seen about 7 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North Keystone Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Morens may be in the West Englewood neighborhood, near 63rd and Marshfield Avenue, police said.

She was described as a 5-foot-6 tall, 115 pound, African American girl with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.