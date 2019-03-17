Girl, 17, reported missing from Near North Side

Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing Saturday from the Near North Side.

Meilun Wu was last seen in the 600 block of North Clark, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Wu is described as a 5-foot-5, 135-pound Asian girl with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with white fur trim, a pink top, dark blue jeans, a dark hat with a brim and dark sneakers with white accents.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Area Central SVU at (312) 747-8380.