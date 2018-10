Girl, 17, shot in West Garfield Park

A 17-year-old girl was shot Saturday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The girl was standing on the sidewalk when she heard shots and felt pain at 8:36 p.m. in the first block of North Karlov, according to Chicago police.

She was shot in the upper left part of her chest and in her left forearm. She was taken to West Suburban Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.