Girl, 17, waiting at Marquette Park bus stop pulled into SUV, sexually assaulted

A 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Wednesday after being pulled into an SUV while she waited at a bus stop in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

The attack happened between 8 and 8:30 a.m. as the girl stood at a bus stop near the 71st Street and Spaulding Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Two men in their 30s grabbed the girl and pulled her into a red SUV with tinted windows, police said. They drove to the area of 65th Street and Bell Avenue, where one of the men sexually assaulted her.

One of the offenders wore a white baseball cap and the other wore a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.