Girl, 2, safe in Park Manor car crash

A 2-year-old girl was unharmed in a car crash Tuesday night in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

A woman, 22, driving northbound across an intersection about 11:25 p.m. in the 7100 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police. The traffic lights were not working properly and she collided with a car heading westbound, driven by a 32-year-old man.

The passenger in the man’s car, a 35-year-old man, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where he was treated and released, police said. No other injuries were reported, including a 2-year-old girl who was riding in the woman’s car.

No citations were issued, police said.