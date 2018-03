Girl accidentally shot by 3-year-old cousin in East Garfield Park

A 9-year-old girl was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old cousin Saturday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 3-year-old boy, whose gender was not immediately known, found a gun inside a home about 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Fulton Boulevard, according to Chicago Police. The child shot the 9-year-old in the right arm.

The girl’s parents took her to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.