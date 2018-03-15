Girl approached by man while walking home from school in Norwood Park

Police are warning residents of an attempted child luring Wednesday in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the North Side.

A 12-year-old girl was walking home from school when a man pulled up beside her and called her over to his car about 2:58 p.m. in the 7200 block of West Palatine, Chicago Police said.

The girl ran home and told her father what happened. The man drove off eastbound in a gray minivan, police said.

The man was described as a white man in his 60s with a European accent wearing a baseball cap and black sweatshirt, police said.

The minivan had a dent and rust damage on the rear passenger side, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8200.