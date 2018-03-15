Police are warning residents of an attempted child luring Wednesday in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the North Side.
A 12-year-old girl was walking home from school when a man pulled up beside her and called her over to his car about 2:58 p.m. in the 7200 block of West Palatine, Chicago Police said.
The girl ran home and told her father what happened. The man drove off eastbound in a gray minivan, police said.
The man was described as a white man in his 60s with a European accent wearing a baseball cap and black sweatshirt, police said.
The minivan had a dent and rust damage on the rear passenger side, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8200.