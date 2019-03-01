Girl escapes attempted kidnapping in Calumet Heights: police

A 13-year-old girl narrowly escaped a kidnapping Friday morning in the South Side Calumet Heights neighborhood.

The girl was approached by two men in ski masks at 8:10 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Crandon Avenue, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The men grabbed the girl’s backpack and started to pull her toward a van, telling her to “come here,” police said.

She pulled the other way and broke a strap her bag, police said. She escaped and ran to school.

Police said the men wore black ski masks, black pants and black shoes. The van was white with a chrome roof rack.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8271.