Girl found unresponsive in water at Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake

A young girl was found unresponsive Tuesday afternoon in the water at Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake and taken to a hospital.

Emergency crews were notified at 12:51 p.m. and responded to the area of 5517 Northwest Highway, according to Crystal Lake police.

The 6-year-old girl was pulled from the water and CPR was started by witnesses and a Three Oaks lifeguard, police said. She was treated by paramedics and taken to Centrega Hospital in Huntley.

The girl was later flown to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where her condition was stabilized.

Authorities were still investigating.

The recreation area is located on Vulcan Lake and includes a public beach managed by the city of Crystal Lake.