Girl dies, 2 others seriously hurt in Lower Wacker crash: police

A catastrophic U-turn on Lower Wacker Drive left a toddler girl dead and two adults fighting for their lives early Friday.

At 1:09 a.m., a Mazda 3 was heading west in the first block of West Lower Wacker Drive and made a U-turn at an intersection, according to Chicago police. It struck an Acura MDX driving east on a green light and then careened into a wall.

A girl who was estimated to be no more than three years old was ejected from the Mazda, police said. She was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition before dying later that morning.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

The driver of the Mazda, a woman, and a man who was her passenger were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. They were both seriously hurt.

Inside the Acura were two women, 18 and 19, and two men, both 19, who all declined medical treatment, police said. One of the men was the driver.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.

The Chicago Fire Department did not immediately respond to request for comment.