Girl missing from Far South Side

A 13-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday from the Far South Side.

Jazymine Streeter was last seen Wednesday in the area near 115th Street, Chicago Police said.

She was wearing a green coat, blue jeans and was carrying a green purse, police said.

Streeter was described as 5-foot-1 tall, 110 pound black girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone who knows Streeter’s whereabouts was asked to call Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.