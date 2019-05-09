Girl, 11, missing from Lawndale

Police are asking the community for help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Yette Diaz was reported missing from her home Wednesday in the 4900 block of West Lexington Street, Chicago police said. She was last seen at 4:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway in Austin.

Diaz was described as a 5-foot, 152-pound Hispanic female with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and carrying a blue book bag.

Anyone with information on Diaz’s location should contact Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.