FOUND: Girl, 15, missing from South Shore

Sharonda McNickles , 15, was last seen in the South Shore neighborhood. | Chicago police

A 15-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing from the South Shore neighborhood.

Sharonda McNickles was last seen Thursday near the 1500 block of East 72nd Street, Chicago police said.

Police reported Friday night that McNickles returned home to her family without incident.