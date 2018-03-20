Girl posted school shooting threat ‘to see what would happen’: police

A southwest suburban Plainfield junior high school student was arrested Monday for making school shooting threats on social media.

A parent notified police about 7 a.m. Monday of “a potential school shooting threat to Murphy Jr. High School posted on a social media website,” according to a statement from Plainfield police.

An investigation led officers and school officials to a girl who admitted to creating the post, “stating it was done as an experiment to see what would happen,” police said.

The girl was charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct and taken to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center to await a custody hearing, police said.