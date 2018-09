Girl, 16, reported missing from West Side

Ladasia Anderson was last seen Friday in Austin on the West Side. | Chicago police

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing from her home in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Ladasia Anderson was last seen Friday at home in the 5900 block of West Lake Street, according to a statement from Chicago police.

She was known to frequently visit the area near Lake Street and Mayfield Avenue, police said. Anderson was described as 5 feet tall and weighing 155 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.