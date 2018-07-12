Girl shot in head, boy and man wounded in Englewood

Police investigate a shooting about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2018 in the 7200 block of South Green Ave in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A teenage girl, a teenage boy and a man were shot Wednesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found the three wounded at 10:28 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Green, according to Chicago Police.

The girl, 16, was shot in the head and is in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The boy, 15, was shot in the leg and the man, 21, was shot in the left arm. Both of their conditions had stabilized at the same hospital, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately known.

Area South detectives were investigating.