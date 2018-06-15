Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 12-year-old girl was shot to death, and a man was wounded, Thursday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.
- A man was grazed in the head about 8:20 p.m. Thursday night in the West Garfield Park. The 22-year-old was sitting in his vehicle when he felt a bullet graze his head in the 500 block of South Kostner, police said. He didn’t see where the shots came from. He showed up at Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.
- Seven men were also wounded in shootings on Thursday.
