Girls, 15 and 16, shot while walking in Englewood

Two teenage girls, ages 15 and 16, were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

They were walking about 6:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Halsted when they heard gunfire and realized they’d been struck, according to Chicago police.

The younger girl was shot in the buttocks, while the older girl suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, police said. They were both taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.