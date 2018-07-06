Two girls pulled out of Lake Michigan after falling into water at Loyola Beach

Emergency crews pulled two girls out of the water Friday at Loyola Beach. | Chicago Fire Department

Rescue efforts were underway Friday evening for two girls missing in Lake Michigan at Loyola Beach on the North Side.

The girls, ages 13 and 14, fell into the water about 7:30 p.m. in Rogers Park, according to Chicago Police.

The older girl was pulled out of the water and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said. She was in critical condition.

Emergency crews found the other girl about 20 minutes later, and paramedics were conducting CPR on scene, the Chicago Fire Department said.

