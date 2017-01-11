Trump on NYC attacker: ‘Send him to Gitmo’

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Washington. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will consider sending the suspected New York City truck attacker to the prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Responding to a shouted question from a reporter at a Cabinet meeting, Trump says, “I would certainly consider that. Send him to Gitmo.”

Trump’s comments come after Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called on the president to treat the alleged attacker as an enemy combatant. The suspect is currently in custody in New York City, but according to officials has not yet been formally charged.

Eight people died and at least 11 were seriously injured in the Tuesday attack.

Trump called the suspect in the New York City truck attack an “animal.”

Trump added he will ask Congress to “immediately” begin work to terminate the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, which he says was used by the alleged attacker to enter the United States. Officials have not yet said that was the case.

Trump says “we will take all necessary steps to protect our people.”

Speaking before a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump said “all of America is praying and grieving” with the victims. He says: “Our hearts break for them.”