Glazed and Infused doughnut shops are shutting down in Chicago after Dec. 31. | Provided photo

Chicago’s popular chain of Glazed and Infused specialty doughnut shops will shut down this weekend.

The locations in Lincoln Park, Fulton Market and the Loop have already closed permanently, while the final day of operation at River North location at Hubbard and State will be on Sunday, New Year’s Eve, an employee said Thursday.

Glazed and Infused was lauded for its unique recipes, including bacon-topped long johns and red velvet doughnuts.

Workers were abruptly notified of the shutdown the day after Christmas.

“After five wonderful years as Chicago’s beloved doughnut concept I have made the decision to close Glazed and Infused,” owner Scott Harris said in a statement to the food blog Eater Chicago, which first reported the closures.

“I appreciate all love and support our customers have given us over the years. I’ve decided to focus on my existing full-service restaurant brands and look forward to developing new concepts in the future,” Harris said.