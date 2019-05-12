Glen Ellyn man charged with robbery, sexual assault

A Glen Ellyn man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a robbery in west suburban Glendale Heights.

Kenneth W. Hatlen, 52, is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, one count of robbery and one count of aggravated battery, according to Glendale Heights police. All are felonies.

Police were called to reports of a sexual assault about 5:15 a.m. May 10 in the 700 block of North Avenue, police said. They found a woman covered in dirt with bruises and scratches on her face and body, police said.

Hatlen had allegedly approached the woman and demanded money, police said. When she refused, Hatlen allegedly dragged her to a secluded area and assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

The woman knew Hatlen from a previous contact, police said. He was arrested after an investigation with the help of Darien police.

Hatlen is being held at the DuPage County Jail on $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Sunday.

