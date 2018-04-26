Glen Ellyn man gets 23 years in prison for robbing 7-Eleven store

A west suburban was sentenced Thursday to spend more than two decades behind bars for the robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Johnny Holmes, 26, was found guilty in January of armed robbery and armed violence, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Jan. 26, 2015, Holmes and a friend walked into a 7-Eleven in Carol Stream and robbed the clerk of $180 at gunpoint, the state’s attorney’s office said. Glen Ellyn officers later saw him walking and stopped him for questioning, but he ran off before being caught again.

Holmes has been at DuPage County Jail since his arrest more than three years ago, the state’s attorney’s office said. He will serve concurrent sentences for his two convictions. He’ll be eligible for parole after half of the 23 years are up.