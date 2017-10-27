Glen Ellyn spa worker facing prostitution charges

A 42-year-old woman is facing prostitution charges after allegedly offering to perform a sexual act for money to an undercover officer at the west suburban Glen Ellyn spa she works at.

Officers were investigating prostitution complaints about 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Marigold Spa in the 1200 block of Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn when the incident happened, according to Glen Ellyn police.

Bixian Xu, of Flushing, New York, was charged with prostitution and practicing massage therapy without a license, police said.

Police said this was the second prostitution-related arrest at the spa this year.

Onon Khurelbaatar, of Rolling Meadows, was charged with prostitution and obstructing identification after offering to perform a sexual act for money to an undercover officer on April 18, police said.