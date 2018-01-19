Glendale Heights man gets 10 years for child porn possession

A Glendale Heights man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Andrew P. Clarke, 29, of Glendale Heights, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of possession of child pornography Friday afternoon and was sentenced to 10 years in state prison by Judge John Kinsella, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Clarke was identified through an investigation that began in January 2016, prosecutors said.

Clarke, who worked as a teacher at a Cook County school, was discovered in possession of images containing child pornography, prosecutors said. None of the images were of students at the school where he was employed. However, Clarke videotaped himself masturbating on the shoes of children who were students where he worked.

Clarke will be required to serve 50 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole and is required to register as a sex offender upon his release.